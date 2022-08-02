Downward Trends Ends At The Pump In Florida

August 29, 2022

The downward trend at the pump came to an end last week. The state average price for regular unleaded increased 7 cents per gallon, reaching $3.61 on Sunday.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.41. A North Escambia low of $3.22 could be found Sunday at three stations along Highway 29 near Muscogee Road. In Pensacola, a low price of $3.15 could be found Sunday night on Nine Mile Road.

This snapped what became a 70-day streak of declines, amounting to a total discount of $1.36 per gallon.

The 10-week streak began in mid-June, when the state average fell from its all-time high of $4.89 per gallon down to $3.53 last Monday.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 