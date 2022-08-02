Downward Trends Ends At The Pump In Florida

The downward trend at the pump came to an end last week. The state average price for regular unleaded increased 7 cents per gallon, reaching $3.61 on Sunday.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.41. A North Escambia low of $3.22 could be found Sunday at three stations along Highway 29 near Muscogee Road. In Pensacola, a low price of $3.15 could be found Sunday night on Nine Mile Road.

This snapped what became a 70-day streak of declines, amounting to a total discount of $1.36 per gallon.

The 10-week streak began in mid-June, when the state average fell from its all-time high of $4.89 per gallon down to $3.53 last Monday.

NorthEscambia.com photo.