More Sun And More Heat, Scattered Afternoon And Evening Showers Into The Weekend
July 7, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
