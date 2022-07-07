More Sun And More Heat, Scattered Afternoon And Evening Showers Into The Weekend

July 7, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

