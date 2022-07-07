Florida Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday Ends Today

Today is the final day of Florida’s Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday with tax on outdoor recreation items, live events, museums and more.

Through July 7, there is no tax in Florida on the retail sale of admissions to music events, sporting events, cultural events, specified performances, movies, museums, state parks, and fitness facilities. Also exempt from sales tax during this holiday period are eligible boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, residential pool supplies, and sporting equipment.

A summary of tax free items is below. Click the poster above to enlarge, or for a complete detailed list click here for a printable pdf.)