Two License-Free Fishing Weekends This Month In Florida

There are two license-free fishing weekends coming up this month in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has set license-free weekends of June 4-5 for saltwater and June 11-12 for freshwater.

License-free fishing days provide a fun opportunity for new anglers to try fishing for the first time or experienced anglers to introduce a friend or family member to a new hobby. The fishing license requirements are waived for all recreational anglers during these dates but all other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.