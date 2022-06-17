Molino Church Daycare Worker Facing Child Abuse Charge For Allegedly Biting A Child

A church worker daycare has been charged with child abuse after allegedly biting a child.

Haley Nicole Gunn, age 30 of Century, was booked into the Escambia County Jail for third degree felony child abuse without great bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. She was released from jail on a $6,000 bond.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gunn bit a child under her care Tuesday in the daycare at CrossFaith Church on Highway 29 in Molino.

ECSO said security video shows the young victim bite another child. Gunn went to the child, grabbed her left arm and bit her, according to an arrest report. The video shows Gunn then check on the other child before picking up the victim and looking at her arm, the report continues.

Gunn stated that the child had bitten other children on two prior occasions. She told deputies that she had been given permission by the parents to physically discipline the child by slapping her on the hands or on the thigh, but the child’s guardian denied that was true.

The child had a visible bite mark wound with bruising, the report states.

The guardian told deputies that Gunn was apologetic, but she was fired from her job.

Many of Gunn’s statements to law enforcement were redacted from a report obtained from the State Attorney’s Office.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also investigating.