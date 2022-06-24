Man Charged With Stealing SUV, Guns In Cantonment; Vehicle Breaks Down In Louisiana Police Chase

June 24, 2022

A Cantonment an is accused of stealing a vehicle and guns in Escambia County before breaking down during a police chase in Louisiana.

Wyatt Titus Dudley, 20, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft of a firearm.

Dudley allegedly stole a Chevy Suburban from a relative on Williams Ditch Lane. Deputies observed Dudley driving the vehicle in the area of Highway 29 and Muscogee Road on the way to take the stolen vehicle report, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Dudley was arrested by the Richland Parrish Police Department in Louisiana for driving a stolen vehicle following a pursuit that lasted for several miles, according to the ECSO. He was taken into custody after the vehicle broke down.  Six of a dozen firearms reported to be stolen by Dudley on Deerfoot Lane in Cantonment were in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Dudley was extradited to Escambia County, where he remained in jail Friday morning with bond set at $6,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 