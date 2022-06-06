Florida Power & Light Offering In-Person Assistance Tuesday In Century

June 6, 2022

Florida Power & Light will offer in-person assistance to customers in Century on Tuesday.

FP&L customer care reps and energy experts will analyze personal energy usage patterns and will provide customers with saving tips.

As temperatures rise with summer, air conditioner usage will increase resulting in higher bills, according to FPL.

“We understand that customers are looking for ways to lower their bill as we get into the hot summer weather,” said Richard Howard, a Northwest Florida energy expert for FPL. “There are simple changes that you can make in and around your home that can add up to savings on your bill.”

The FPL Community Action Team mobile unit will be at the Century Town Hall on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The complete schedule for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties is as follows:

Escambia County – June 6

  • 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. — Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. De Soto St., Pensacola
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Bayview Community Center – 2001 East Lloyd St., Pensacola

Escambia County – June 7

  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Century Town Hall – 7995 North Century Blvd., Century

Santa Rosa County – June 7

  • 2 p.m – 5 p.m. — Santa Rosa County Administrative Complex – 6495 Caroline St., Milton

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 