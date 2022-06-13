Escambia County Voters Receiving A New Voter Card In The Mail Soon

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office is sending all registered voters a new voter information card as a result of the redistricting process that followed the 2020 Census.

The Florida Legislature, Escambia Board of County Commissioners, Escambia School Board and City of Pensacola all have adjusted their district boundaries. After the districts have been updated, some precinct lines must also be adjusted.

This means that some districts, precincts and polling locations have changed since the last election.

The new voter information cards will provide voters with updated information on the districts in which they reside and their precinct and polling location for the upcoming elections.

The Primary Election will be held on August 23, 2022. The registration and party change deadline for the Primary Election is July 25, 2022.

The General Election will be held on November 8, 2022. The registration deadline for the General Election is October 11, 2022.

The Supervisor of Elections Office is encouraging all voters to review the information on their new card carefully as their polling place may have changed since they last voted.

If the information is incorrect or needs to be updated, voters should visit EscambiaVotes.gov or contact the Supervisor of Elections Office as soon as possible.