DeSantis Vetoes $2 Million For Elevated Pedestrian Bridge Over Nine Mile At Beulah Middle School

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed $2 million in state funding from the state budget for a pedestrian bridge over Nine Mile Road at Beulah Middle School.

Local leaders announced last August their plan to work together to seek funding for the walkway, which has a preliminary cost estimate of $3 million. Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh and Escambia County School Board Member Kevin Adams pledged to seek funding for the project.

Bergosh previously said the elevated walkway will not only be a safety improvement for the school, but also the surrounding community. Along with expanded sidewalk construction on the north and south side of Nine Mile Road near the school, the project would have allowed for increased pedestrian access and connectivity in the growing community.

The District 1 commissioner said last year that he would commit up to $500,000 in D1 Local Option Sales Tax funding over the next few years for sidewalk construction that will be complimented by the walkway.

There are nearly 1,000 students at Beulah Middle School. Currently, a bus transports students to and from the middle school. State statutes specify that two miles within a school is the walk radius. If no “safe path” exists, then bussing is required.

The bridge was a proposed 180-foot span with American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations on both sides of the street. The bridge would have been completed in coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation and considered future widening needed for the Nine-Mile Road corridor.