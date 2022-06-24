Car Hauler Fire Shuts Down I-10 Exit Ramp

June 24, 2022

A car hauler fire closed an I-10 ramp Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the semi-truck was exiting I-10 to Davis Highway when the rear brakes of the truck caught fire. The driver, a 56-year old man from Miami, pulled over to the exit ramp shoulder. The fire spread to a reported four vehicles on the trailer before it was extinguished by Escambia Fire Rescue.

The exit ramp was closed for about an hour.

There were no injuries reported.

