4,000 Hot Rods Roll Through North Escambia (With Photo Gallery)

Some 4,000 hot rods traveled through North Escambia Thursday, part of the country’s largest rolling car show.

The 2022 HOT ROD Power Tour participants were on the way to the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds for an afternoon car show, open to the public through 6 p.m.

Coming up Friday morning, we’ll go under the hood and tell you what it’s like to ride 1,000 miles in a cool (or sometimes uncool) hot rod, visiting five cities across the South.

For a photo gallery of many of the hot rods traveling through Century Thursday, click or tap here.

And, if you want to see the rolling car show for yourself, vehicles are scheduled to depart the fairgrounds on Mobile Highway about 7:30 Friday morning. Most will head north on Pine Forest Road, take Highway 297, continue on Louis Street to Muscogee Road, turn east on Muscogee then north on Highway 29 through Century and Flomaton to Highway 113 then I-65 on their way to the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.