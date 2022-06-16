4,000 Hot Rods Roll Through North Escambia (With Photo Gallery)
June 16, 2022
Some 4,000 hot rods traveled through North Escambia Thursday, part of the country’s largest rolling car show.
The 2022 HOT ROD Power Tour participants were on the way to the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds for an afternoon car show, open to the public through 6 p.m.
Coming up Friday morning, we’ll go under the hood and tell you what it’s like to ride 1,000 miles in a cool (or sometimes uncool) hot rod, visiting five cities across the South.
For a photo gallery of many of the hot rods traveling through Century Thursday, click or tap here.
And, if you want to see the rolling car show for yourself, vehicles are scheduled to depart the fairgrounds on Mobile Highway about 7:30 Friday morning. Most will head north on Pine Forest Road, take Highway 297, continue on Louis Street to Muscogee Road, turn east on Muscogee then north on Highway 29 through Century and Flomaton to Highway 113 then I-65 on their way to the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Love this!!!!! This would be so cool to see!
Nice seeing variety of vehicles from old to newer.
Just little too hot to stay longer and see all on display
Food trucks were cash only !!
I was getting gas at Chevron (atmore) this morning and seen about 7 of the cars pass by and I about dropped a gold brick when I seen them, this is awesome!
We left Brewton about one pm headed to Evergreen. We saw several dozen vintage cars on Highway 31 South headed toward Brewton. This explains it. There were antique cars, rat rods, trucks, mustangs, Camaros and other makes and models.
So nice to see these cars going by. One day they will be gone.
I can not afford one but even if I did, the gas prices are really putting a hurt on peoples wallet.