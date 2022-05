Walters Double Medals As Tate Weightlifters Compete At State

Members of the Tate High School weightlifting team recently competed in the state championship.

Kevin Walters medaled in traditional with a 4th place finish. Walters also medaled in snatch with a 5th place finish.

Conner Engle finished 18th in snatch, Lyle Jackson was 12th in traditional, and Ethan Harper finish 8th in traditional.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.