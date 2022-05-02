Wahoos Wrap Up Series With Win Over Biloxi

Bryan Hoeing turned in yet another dominant outing as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos wrapped up their series against the Biloxi Shuckers with a 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

Hoeing (W, 2-1), who entered with a league-best 0.48 earned run average, completed 7.0 scoreless innings of two-hit, eight-strikeout ball to shrink his ERA even further to 0.35. The Blue Wahoos salvaged a series split from their week in Biloxi and improved to 9-12 on the season.

Pensacola scored the first run of the game without a hit, turning an error from pitcher Andy Otero (L, 1-1) and a pair of walks into a run on a Troy Johnston double play ball. Otero left trailing 1-0 in the sixth after issuing a one-out walk, and Griffin Conine made the Shuckers pay with a two-run homer off reliever J.T. Hintzen to make it a 3-0 game. Cobie Fletcher-Vance doubled two batters later, and scored on a Bubba Hollins RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0.

Hoeing hit three batters, but pitched deftly out of Biloxi’s few threats to complete 7.0 innings for the second time this season. He now has two of the Southern League’s four starts of seven or more innings this season, and leads the league with 25.2 innings pitched over four Double-A starts.

Andrew Nardi allowed an unearned run to score in the eighth to break up the shutout bid, but Eli Villalobos (S, 1) worked a tidy ninth to lock down the win.

The Blue Wahoos enjoy an off day on Monday before continuing their road trip on Tuesday against the Mississippi Braves.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos