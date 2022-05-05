Wahoos Coast To 8-3 Win Over M-Braves

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored eight early runs to coast to victory on Wednesday night, defeating the Mississippi Braves 8-3 to even up their road series one game apiece.

A five-run first saw the Blue Wahoos string together a season-high six hits, and was highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Paul McIntosh and Griffin Conine. McIntosh’s 454-foot blast off the batter’s eye in center field was a three-run homer, and began a 2-for-3 night with 4 RBI for the Pensacola catcher.

In the second, debuting Mississippi starter Tanner Gordon (L, 0-1) was unable to put his rough first frame behind him. The Blue Wahoos turned four walks and a pair of sacrifice flies from McIntosh and Victor Victor Mesa into three more runs, extending their lead to 8-0.

Blue Wahoos starter Cody Mincey (W, 1-1) earned his first Double-A win, completing 5.0 solid innings while allowing three runs. RBI singles from Logan Brown and Luke Waddell threatened to give the M-Braves some momentum, but Mincey retired the final five men he faced to prevent a significant threat.

Neither team collected a hit after the fifth inning. Eli Villalobos, Dylan Bice and Colton Hock combined to give the Blue Wahoos 4.0 scoreless innings of relief and seal the win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday.