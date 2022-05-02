Two Facing Charges After Allegedly Running From Flomaton Traffic Stop

An Alabama man and a Century resident were arrested Sunday night in Flomaton after allegedly running from a traffic stop.

According to the Flomaton Police Department, K-p Officer Charles Land attempted to stop a vehicle for no tail lights. The vehicle fled and traveled down Washington Street where the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

K-9 Boo, along with officers Land and Gilbert Bailey, were able to track down the suspects hiding in the woods and took them into custody without incident.

Driver Mark David Fischer of Repton, Alabama, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction of governmental operations, driving while suspended, reckless driving and improper lights. Passenger James Andrew Cameron of Century was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, and obstruction of governmental operations. Both men had additional outstanding warrants, according to police.