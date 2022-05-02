Two Facing Charges After Allegedly Running From Flomaton Traffic Stop

May 2, 2022

An Alabama man and a Century resident were  arrested Sunday night in Flomaton after allegedly running from a traffic stop.

According to the Flomaton Police Department, K-p Officer Charles Land attempted to stop a vehicle  for no tail lights. The  vehicle fled and traveled down Washington Street where the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

K-9 Boo, along with officers Land and Gilbert Bailey, were able to track down the suspects hiding in the woods and took them into custody without incident.

Driver Mark David Fischer of Repton, Alabama, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction of governmental operations, driving while suspended, reckless driving and improper lights. Passenger James Andrew Cameron of Century was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, and obstruction of governmental operations. Both men had additional outstanding warrants, according to police.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 