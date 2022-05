Tate Lady Aggies Fall Short in District Semifinals

The No. 4 Tate Lady Aggies fell short in the 1-6A district semifinals Tuesday as they lost to No. 1 Pace 4-0.

Tate’s Courtney Lundquist gave up three runs on five hits in five innings while striking out four. Jordan Smith pitched one inning, surrendering one run.

Kara Wine went 2-3 with a double to lead the Lady Aggies at the plate. Lacy Wilson and Aaliyah Jordan added one hit each.

