Showers And Thunderstorms To Begin Your Friday; Clear By Tonight
May 6, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Comments