Showers And Thunderstorms To Begin Your Friday; Clear By Tonight

May 6, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

