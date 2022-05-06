Shots Fired At Atmore Mexican Restaurant On Cinco de Mayo

May 6, 2022

Shots were fired on Cinco de Mayo at a Mexican restaurant in Atmore.

A fight broke out at the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant on East Church Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, according to Atmore Police.  The fight led to shots being fired into the air.

There was no report of any injuries from the gunfire.

Further details were not immediately available.

Pictured: An Atmore Police Department officer looks for evidence following a shots fired incident at an Atmore restaurant Thursday night. Photo by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 