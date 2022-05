Photos: Tate Softball Senior Night

Last week, Tate High School softball celebrated senior night.

The Aggies honored Sophia Jones, Aaliyah Jordan, Michayla Kent, Courtney Lundquist, Christina Mason and Kennedy Turner.

During their senior night game, the Tate Lady Aggies beat Washington 18-3.

No 4 Tate softball opens district play Monday night as they host No. 5 Crestview.

Photos by Helen Gaut for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.