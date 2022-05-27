P-EBT Benefits Available For Some Families That Lost School Meals Due To COVID-19

May 27, 2022

Families that had children receiving free or reduced lunches may be eligible for benefits if they lost access to school meals due to COVID-19.

Florida has been approved to implement a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program.

The P-EBT program is a supplemental benefit for households with students who temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-related absences. Parents and guardians of students who meet the eligibility criteria should apply for P-EBT benefits for the just-ended 2021-2022 school year.

The application for P-EBT benefits can be accessed through the Florida Department of Children and Families website.

Once the application has been completed, parents and guardians will need to print or email the application and the school must confirm the student’s COVID-related absences.

Once the application has been certified through the student’s school, the parent or guardian of the student must submit the certified application through the P-EBT application portal. The Florida Department of Children and Families will review the information and issue the appropriate P-EBT benefits to the parents or guardians.

For more information, call the P-EBT Call Center (833)  311-0321.

Pictured: An Escambia County School District chicken sandwich lunch. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 