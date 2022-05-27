P-EBT Benefits Available For Some Families That Lost School Meals Due To COVID-19

Families that had children receiving free or reduced lunches may be eligible for benefits if they lost access to school meals due to COVID-19.

Florida has been approved to implement a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program.

The P-EBT program is a supplemental benefit for households with students who temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-related absences. Parents and guardians of students who meet the eligibility criteria should apply for P-EBT benefits for the just-ended 2021-2022 school year.

The application for P-EBT benefits can be accessed through the Florida Department of Children and Families website.

Once the application has been completed, parents and guardians will need to print or email the application and the school must confirm the student’s COVID-related absences.

Once the application has been certified through the student’s school, the parent or guardian of the student must submit the certified application through the P-EBT application portal. The Florida Department of Children and Families will review the information and issue the appropriate P-EBT benefits to the parents or guardians.

For more information, call the P-EBT Call Center (833) 311-0321.

Pictured: An Escambia County School District chicken sandwich lunch. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.