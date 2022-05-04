Northview Softball Beats Paxton, Will Face Jay For District Championship

May 4, 2022

The No. 3 Northview Lady Chiefs beat No. 2 Paxton 4-3 Tuesday night in the district semifinals in Paxton.

They will advance to the district championship in Jay at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jay Royals. No. 1 Jay beat No 4. Baker 12-0 Tuesday.

Northview’s Jamison Gilman allowed five hits and three runs while striking out five over six innings. Emma Gilmore pitched one inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Kaitlin Gafford and Kayla Dixon had two hits each for the Lady Chiefs. Gilman, Gilmore, and Kailyn Watson each had one hit.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 