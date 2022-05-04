Northview Shuts Out Baker, Advances To District Championship Against Jay

Jamarkus Jefferson threw a complete game shutout Tuesday night as Northview beat No. 4 Baker 10-0 in Bratt.

No. 1 Northview advances to the District 1-1A championship against No. 2 Jay at 7 p.m. Thursday at Northview. Jay beat No. 3 Central 9-2 Tuesday afternoon.

Jefferson gave up just one hit in five innings while striking out eight for Northview.

Josh Landis went 3-3 to lead the Chiefs at the plate. Jefferson and Rustin Pope had two hits each. The remainder of Northview’s starting lineup had one hit each — Kaden Odom, Luke Bridges, Ethan Collier, Wyatt Scruggs, Trent Knighten and Cason Burkett.

