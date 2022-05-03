Mary Ann Spence

May 3, 2022

Mrs. Mary Ann Spence, age 81, passed away, Thursday, April 28, 2022, peacefully at her home in Walnut Hill, FL. She was born in Enon, FL; and resided most of her life in Walnut Hill, . After retiring from Monsanto, Mrs. Spence taught middle school at Ernest Ward for many years. . She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bratt.

Mrs. Spence valued her time she got to spend with her family, and especially watching her grandchildren play sports. She enjoyed going places and doing things as long as she was “Going” she was happy. She has always been known “As the Hat Lady”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Joshua (Bessie Ward) McCullough, husband, John William Spence, three brothers, Cecil McCullough, Johnny McCullough, Clarence McCullough, and one sister, Linda Martin.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Sandy) Spence, of Walnut Hill, FL; Kenneth “DJ” Spence, of Molino, FL; four daughters, Robin (Joey) McCall, of Walnut Hill, FL; Shannon (Chris) Kinley, of McDavid, FL; Kathryn (Barry) Sumrall, of Monroeville, AL; Regina (Brian) Simpson, of Pensacola, FL; three brothers, Robert (Janice) McCullough, of Enon, FL; Wayne (Joanne) McCullough, of Enon, FL; Ray McCullough, of Walnut Hill, FL; fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Ray McCullough officiating.

Burial will follow at Spence Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be DJ Spence, Jake McCall, Sam Spence, Ken Martin, Bob McCullough, and Tim McCullough.

“The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caring team of Covenant Care Hospice and their dedicated service to the care and comfort of our mother”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 