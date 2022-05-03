Mary Ann Spence

Mrs. Mary Ann Spence, age 81, passed away, Thursday, April 28, 2022, peacefully at her home in Walnut Hill, FL. She was born in Enon, FL; and resided most of her life in Walnut Hill, . After retiring from Monsanto, Mrs. Spence taught middle school at Ernest Ward for many years. . She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bratt.

Mrs. Spence valued her time she got to spend with her family, and especially watching her grandchildren play sports. She enjoyed going places and doing things as long as she was “Going” she was happy. She has always been known “As the Hat Lady”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Joshua (Bessie Ward) McCullough, husband, John William Spence, three brothers, Cecil McCullough, Johnny McCullough, Clarence McCullough, and one sister, Linda Martin.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Sandy) Spence, of Walnut Hill, FL; Kenneth “DJ” Spence, of Molino, FL; four daughters, Robin (Joey) McCall, of Walnut Hill, FL; Shannon (Chris) Kinley, of McDavid, FL; Kathryn (Barry) Sumrall, of Monroeville, AL; Regina (Brian) Simpson, of Pensacola, FL; three brothers, Robert (Janice) McCullough, of Enon, FL; Wayne (Joanne) McCullough, of Enon, FL; Ray McCullough, of Walnut Hill, FL; fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Ray McCullough officiating.

Burial will follow at Spence Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be DJ Spence, Jake McCall, Sam Spence, Ken Martin, Bob McCullough, and Tim McCullough.

“The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caring team of Covenant Care Hospice and their dedicated service to the care and comfort of our mother”