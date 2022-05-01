Jay Man, 20, Killed In ATV Crash; Two Others Injured

May 1, 2022

An ATV with three riders crashed early Sunday morning southwest of Jay, claiming the life of a Jay man.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the ATV was traveling northbound on Brownsdale Loop Road near Little Rock Road just before 2 a.m. The 20-year old male driver lost control and was thrown off the ATV.

The ATV continued off the roadway, entered the ditch and hit a barbed wire fence.

The driver was pronounced deceased. The passengers, a 20-year old male and a 22-year old male both from Jay, received minor injuries.

FHP has not released the victims’ names.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 