Here Are The District Playoff Schedules For Tate And Northview Baseball, Softball

May 2, 2022

Here are the district playoff schedules for Tate and Northview softball and baseball:

BASEBALL
1-1A
@ Northview

On Monday, No. 4 Baker and No. 5 Laurel Hill will play at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, No. 2 Jay will face No. 3 Central at 4 p.m., and No.1 Northview will face the either Baker or Laurel Hill at 7 p.m.

The championship game will be played on Thursday.

SOFTBALL
1-1A
@ various locations

On Monday No 5 Central will be at No. 4 Baker at 4 p.m., and No. 6 Laurel Hill will be at No. 3 Northview at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, either Baker or Central will be at No. 1 Jay, and either Northview or Laurel Hill will be at No. 2 Paxton.

The championship game will be played on Thursday.

BASEBALL
1-6A
@ higher seeds

On Monday, No. 7 Washington will be at No. 2 Tate at 6 p.m. Also, No. 6 Fort Walton Beach will be at No. 3 Crestview, and No. 5 Navarre will be at No. 4. Niceville.

On Tuesday, Niceville or Navarre will be at Pace. And the winners of the other Monday games will also play

The championship game will be played on Thursday.

SOFTBALL
1-6A
@ various

On Monday, No. 5 Crestview will be at No. 4 Tate at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, No 1 Pace will host either Tate or Crestview. And No. 3 Navarre will be at No. 2 Niceville.

The championship game will be played on Thursday.

