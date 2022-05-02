Florida Average Gas Price At $4.18; Escambia County Below $4

Florida gas prices averaged $4.18 per gallon on Sunday, eight cents more than a week ago and $1.40 per gallon more than this time last year.

The average price per gallon Sunday in Escambia County was $3.96, the lowest metro area price in the state, according to AAA.

The lowest price Sunday in Cantonment was $3.84 on Muscogee Road in Cantonment. In Pensacola, a Nine Mile Road station was at $3.77.

“Florida drivers are finding the most expensive prices at the pump in four weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Global supply concerns are keeping upward pressure on oil prices, as many countries look to limit the import of Russian oil. The global crude oil market remains an important issue for motorists, as oil prices account for more than 50% of what drivers pay at the pump. Oil prices have ping ponged dramatically since Russia invaded Ukraine and that volatility is likely to continue through the summer travel season.”