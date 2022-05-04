County Set To Approve $8.44 Million Beulah Fire Station Contract Thursday, Break Ground Friday

Escambia County is set to approve the construction contract for the new Beulah Fire Station on Thursday, the day before a groundbreaking ceremony.

The recommended low bidder on the project is Emerald Coast Constructors for $8.44 million. Five other bids ranged from about $10.15 million to $12.45 million. The construction will be funded with Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds.

The existing Beulah Fire Station was built in 1977 and is at the end of its useful life, according to the county. The proposed new facility will be a total of 14,503 square feet area and have four vehicle bays including one for EMS, along with a small community meeting/training room.

The new facility will be constructed behind the current station at 6400 West Nine Mile Road. A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, and the public is invited.

As NorthEscambia.com first reported last month, the new fire station will likely be named in honor of two local heroes.

“It will be my intention to dedicate the facility to two men and their families who have sacrificed so much over the years to this community and this station,” Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said.

He intends to ask the commission to approve the name “The Bradshaw-McNair Fire Station” in honor of Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw who died in the line of duty in November 2019, and Chief Steve McNair who dedicated over 50 years to fire service in Beulah.

A paid fire crew has staffed the current Beulah Fire Station since October 2021 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Volunteers cover responses at other times.