Cantonment Rotary Awards $40,000 In Scholarships

The Cantonment Rotary Club Foundation annually awards scholarships to deserving students enrolled in various programs at Pensacola State College.

Recently, the club held a luncheon program during which it bestowed $40,000 in scholarships from various endowed funds in the Cantonment Rotary Club Foundation.

The following received $1,000 scholarships towards an associate degree in music from the Ike & Carolyn Hicks Terry Music Endowed Scholarship Fund:

Tristyn Barberi

Brody Beal

Amanda Duffey

Troy Harris

Sienna Hudak

Russell Hughes

Deelia Warfield

Carlos Lopez

Erik Mitra

Angie Perez

Tessa Tanner‐Szeman

Lauren Mills

The following received $1,500 scholarships to various technical/vocational programs from the Ted Ciano Vocational Endowed Scholarship Fund:

Constance Stewart

David Green

Samuel Dalton

Mason Gosselin

Bryce Vincent

Shakeel Myvett

Layton Davis

Travis Rentschler

M’Kaylyn Shepherd

Arthur Buckner

William Keethler

Colin Dorn

The following received $1,000 scholarships to various technical/vocational programs from the Vocational I & II Endowed Scholarship Fund:

Tiffany Alberter

Deanna Edwards

Daniel Shepetis

Mary Seeley

Georgia Beliech

Starr Bohannon

Diyawn Jackson

Brianna Lindsey

Sandra Savage

Nora Biggs and Carmen McInvale received $50 scholarships in paralegal studies from the Legal Assistant Endowed Scholarship Fund.

Before the awards, those attending were treated to a prepared musical presentation from music scholarship recipients. Jazz pianist Troy Harris and trumpeter Erik Mitra performed.

