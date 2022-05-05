Cantonment Rotary Awards $40,000 In Scholarships

May 5, 2022

The Cantonment Rotary Club Foundation annually awards scholarships to deserving students enrolled in various programs at Pensacola State College.

Recently, the club held a luncheon program during which it bestowed $40,000 in scholarships from various endowed funds in the Cantonment Rotary Club Foundation.

The following received $1,000 scholarships towards an associate degree in music from the Ike & Carolyn Hicks Terry Music Endowed Scholarship Fund:

Tristyn Barberi
Brody Beal
Amanda Duffey
Troy Harris
Sienna Hudak
Russell Hughes
Deelia Warfield
Carlos Lopez
Erik Mitra
Angie Perez
Tessa Tanner‐Szeman
Lauren Mills

The following received $1,500 scholarships to various technical/vocational programs from the Ted Ciano Vocational Endowed Scholarship Fund:

Constance Stewart
David Green
Samuel Dalton
Mason Gosselin
Bryce Vincent
Shakeel Myvett
Layton Davis
Travis Rentschler
M’Kaylyn Shepherd
Arthur Buckner
William Keethler
Colin Dorn

The following received $1,000 scholarships to various technical/vocational programs from the Vocational I & II Endowed Scholarship Fund:

Tiffany Alberter
Deanna Edwards
Daniel Shepetis
Mary Seeley
Georgia Beliech
Starr Bohannon
Diyawn Jackson
Brianna Lindsey
Sandra Savage

Nora Biggs and Carmen McInvale received $50 scholarships in paralegal studies from the Legal Assistant Endowed Scholarship Fund.

Before the awards, those attending were treated to a prepared musical presentation from music scholarship recipients. Jazz pianist Troy Harris and trumpeter Erik Mitra performed.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





