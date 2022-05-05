Bye Verizon! Town Of Century Switching To AT&T

The Town of Century has used Verizon for the past decade or so for their employee cell phones. But now, citing poor service, the town is switching to AT&T.

“At the present time, Verizon’s signal is inadequate and it is often difficult to reach our employees in the field or inside the maintenance hop. Verizon has advised… they do not plan to add additional cell signal in our area and will not be attaching to Diamond Towers cell tower,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said.

Diamond Towers constructed a tower at Century’s Anthony Pleasant Park and makes a monthly payment of $1,500 to the town. AT&T became the first provider on the tower in late 2021.

Century will switch to AT&T FirstNet service that provides priority access for government agencies.

The town will activate 12 mobile hotspots at $35 per month for unlimited data and 17 smartphones at $40 per month for unlimited talk, text and data — a total of $1,100 per month for service. The phones and hotspots will cost the town 99 cents each. With rebates totaling $4,300 ($200 per phone, $75 per hotspot), Century officials expect to see a net bill credit of about $3,371.

The smartphones –most of which will be iPhone 12s — will go to town employees, some of which are currently using Verizon flip phones provided by the town.

“We’ve still got flip phones?” council member James Smith asked. “That’s scary.”

The hotspots will be used at the town hall, maintenance shop, wastewater treatment plant, community centers and other locations, and at least one will be used for administrative travel. Each of the five council members will also receive a hotspot for the purpose of accessing council agendas and conducting other town business at their homes.

The town will be under a month to month agreement with no cancellation fees.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.