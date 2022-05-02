Escambia Extension Offering ‘Basics Of Canning’ Class

Escambia County Extension will offer a class this month on the Basics of Canning on Saturday, May 14.

Participants can learn how to preserve fruits and vegetables.

The program will take place from 10 a.m. until noon at the Extension office at 3740 Stefani Road in Cantonment.

Register online and buy tickets in advance at Eventbrite for $10 (plus fee) or $12 if preregistered by check only. The registration deadline is May 12. Call (850) 475-5230.