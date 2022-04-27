New Beulah Fire Station Groundbreaking Set; May Be Named ‘The Bradshaw-McNair Fire Station’

Escambia County is set to break ground on the new Beulah Fire Station on May 6, and it will likely be named in honor of two local heroes.

“It will be my intention to dedicate the facility to two men and their families who have sacrificed so much over the years to this community and this station,” Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh wrote on his blog.

He intends to ask the commission to approve the name “The Bradshaw-McNair Fire Station” in honor of Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw who died in the line of duty in November 2019, and Chief Steve McNair who dedicated over 50 years to fire service in Beulah.

A paid fire crew has staffed the current Beulah Fire Station since October 2021 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Volunteers cover responses at other times.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at 11:30 a.m. and will be open to the public.

Pictured top: Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw (left) and Chief Steve McNair (right). NorthEscambia.com file photos.