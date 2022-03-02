Woman Gets 20 Years For Killing Teen In 2019

An Escambia County woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of a 16-year old in 2019.

Kristian Ard, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child; possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver; possession of tetrahydrocannabinol with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver; possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver; three counts of tampering with evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child; false report to law enforcement; and possession of alcohol by a person under 21.

On December 18, 2019, Ard shot a 16-year old on Grace Drive, just off Guidy Lane. The victim was later pronounced brain dead, taken of a ventilator and ultimately died.

During the investigation, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office located the firearm that was used to shoot the victim in the Ard’s purse, as well as the spent shell casing from the shooting hidden in the bottom of her cigarette pack. Law enforcement also located cocaine, marijuana, THC cartridges, ammunition, counterfeit currency, alcohol, and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle. In addition, Ard provided false information to law enforcement throughout the investigation.

“The defendant’s actions in this incident and throughout the investigation show that she is a danger to the community,” Assistant State Attorney Jessica Etherton stated during sentencing.