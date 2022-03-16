Vehicle Rolls Over In Bratt

March 16, 2022

There were no injuries in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Bratt.

The driver of an eastbound Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control about 10:30 p.m. and collided with a wire fence on Highway 4 near C.W. Carraway Road, about a mile east of Northview High School.

The SUV rolled over into the front yard of a residence. The female driver was evaluated on scene by Escambia County EMS and refused transport to the hospital. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

