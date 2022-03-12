Time Change: Spring Forward. And Don’t Forget The Smoke Alarm Batteries.

March 12, 2022

Don’t forget to “spring forward” and set your clocks ahead one hour before heading off to bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, making use of longer summer days, allowing people to rise early and spend more of the day working or playing.

And don’t forget to replace the batteries in your smoke alarm, or replace the alarm if it’s getting old.

“If your smoke detector is older than 10 years old, it most likely needs to be replaced,” said Escambia Fire Rescue Fire and Life Safety Specialist Ray Melton. “Having a working smoke detector and plan of escape from your home are two of the most important steps to being safe when a fire occurs.”

Escambia County residents can call (850) 595-HERO for replacement smoke detectors.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 