Tate Varsity Shuts Out Pine Forest, As JV Wins; Tate Freshmen Beat Navarre

Tate 13, Pine Forest 0

Two Tate Aggie pitchers combined Tuesday night to shut out Pine Forest 13-0.

Josiah Glodfelter went six innings for Tate, allowing no run on one hit, walking none and striking out 11. Ethan McAnally pitched one inning, striking out two and walking one.

Drew Reaves led Tate at the plate as he went 4-5 with two homeruns. Kirk Mosley an Jackson Penton added three hits each for the Aggies. Clif Quiggins, Jay Davis and Cade Kelly had a couple of hits apiece.

Tate 11, Pine Forest 4 (JV)

The junior varsity Tate Aggies beat Pine Forest 11-4 Tuesday.

Cole McNair started on the plate for the Aggies, striking out one and allowing one hit with no runs. Cameron Partrick pitched two, allowing four runs, one hit and striking out two.

Allan Beasley led at the plate for the Aggies, going 3-3 with four RBIs. Neal Croom and Trey Rebber had one hit each.

Tate 7, Navarre 4 (Freshman)

The Freshmen Tate High School Aggies beat Navarre 7-4 on Tuesday.

Nathan Ozuna opened at the plate for the Aggies going for one inning, allowing one run and striking out three. Braden Beck was up for one inning, allowing two runs and striking out one. Trevor Land went for three, allowing three hits, one run and striking out six.

Brayden Waler, Zane Warrington, Tyler Folmar, and Brady Smith had one hit each at the plate for the Aggies.

