Tate Tops Navarre At Wahoos Stadium; Northview Beats Central 18-3

Tate 12, Navarre 4

The Tate Aggies beat Navarre 12-4 under the big lights by the bay of Wahoos Stadium.

Rilee Lowery went four innings for the Aggies, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out three and walking none. Tucker Griffin worked two innings with no runs, no hits, no errors, no strikeouts and walking one. Colten Swiers pitched two, striking out four.

Frankie Randall led the Aggies at the plate going four for four with three RBIs. Cade Kelly and Kirk Mosley had two hits each. Madox Land, Drew Reaves and Jackson Penton added one each.

The Tate Aggies will be back in action Saturday night at 7:00 against Fort Walton Beach at Wahoos Stadium. Digital ticket information is available at BlueWahoos.com.

Northview 18, Central 3

Coming off a 13-3 win over Central Thursday night in Bratt, the Northview Chiefs beat Central 18-3 Friday night.

Jamarkus Jefferson earned the win for the Chiefs, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out three in three innings. Josh Landis and Ethan Collier closed in relief.

Rustin Pope and Trent Knighten had three hits for Northview. Landis, Jefferson and Kaden Odom had two hits each. Cason Burkett, Aron Chavira, and Ethan Collier each added one hit.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter and by Pensacola Blue Wahoos for NorthEscambia.com