Tate Takes Two From West Florida, Northview Splits With Milton; Tate Softball Over Escambia

Tate 14, West Florida 3

The Tate High School Aggies beat the West Florida Jaguars 14-3.

The Aggies sealed the win with eight runs in the fifth inning.

Josiah Glodfelter earned the win for the Aggies, going four innings with no runs on one hit and striking out nine. Tucker Griffin thew one inning in relief.

Clif Quiggins, Jackson Penon and Frankie Randall led the Aggies at the plate with three hits each.

Tate 18, West Florida 9 (JV)

Northview 13, Milton 0

Milton 14, Northview 2 (JV)

SOFTBALL

Tate 15, Escambia 2

Pictured: Tate High Aggies defeated West Florida 14-3 Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.