Tate Takes Two From West Florida, Northview Splits With Milton; Tate Softball Over Escambia

March 2, 2022

Tate 14, West Florida 3

The Tate High School Aggies beat the West Florida Jaguars 14-3.

The Aggies sealed the win with eight runs in the fifth inning.

Josiah Glodfelter earned the win for the Aggies, going four innings with no runs on one hit and striking out nine. Tucker Griffin thew one inning in relief.

Clif Quiggins, Jackson Penon and Frankie Randall led the Aggies at the plate with three hits each.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Tate 18, West Florida 9 (JV)

Northview 13, Milton 0

Milton 14, Northview 2 (JV)

SOFTBALL

Tate 15, Escambia 2

Pictured: Tate High Aggies defeated West Florida 14-3 Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 