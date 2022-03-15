Tate Opens Aggie Classic Play With 14-1 Win Over Washington High Of Oklahoma

The Tate Aggies beat Booker T. Washington High of Tulsa, Oklahoma, 14-1 Monday night on opening day of the annual Aggie Classic.

Ethan McAnally earning the win for Tate, going three innings while allowing no hits, no runs, walking one and striking out four. Colten Swiers pitched one inning in relief, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one.

Kirk Mosley went 2-2 for Tate, and Clif Quiggins was 2-3 with four RBIs. Javin Floyd, Frankie Randall, Cade Kelly and Jackson Penton had one hit each.

Up next in the Aggie Classic, Tate will take on Battle Ground Academy of Franklin, Tennessee at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tate High School.

For a more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.