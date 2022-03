Tate High Aggie Classic Rained Out Tuesday; Play Resumes Today

All games in the annual Tate High School Aggie Classic were rained out Tuesday.

The regular schedule will resume Wednesday. The Aggies will take on Nobile, Oklahoma at 7 p.m. at Tate High School.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Booker T. Washington High of Tulsa, Oklahoma, 14-1 Monday night on opening day of the annual Aggie Classic. NorthEscambia.com photo by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.