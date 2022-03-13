Tate Aggies, Four Other High Schools, And Eight Colleges To Play At Blue Wahoos Stadium

Baseball is back by the Bay with 29 collegiate and high school games scheduled at Blue Wahoos Stadium leading up to the start of the minor league season.

Starting with Studer’s Blue Wahoos Challenge from March 15-23 featuring college baseball teams from across the country, fans will have two full weeks of action at the ballpark to experience the stadium’s new turf field and LED lighting before the first Blue Wahoos game on Friday, April 8.

Five local high schools will have an opportunity to play at Blue Wahoos Stadium in a four-game series March 25-28. Tate High and Navarre High will kick off the high school series on Friday, March 25 with a 6 p.m. game. The following day will feature a high school double header with Navarre playing Fort Walton Beach at 4 p.m. and Tate playing Fort Walton Beach at 7 p.m.. The final high school game will pit Escambia High against Gulf Breeze High on Monday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Before the high school games, the annual Studer’s Blue Wahoos Challenge will feature 25 games between eight different college programs with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the alma mater of Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer, serving as the primary host of the event. The college showcase will be highlighted by a game between the University of West Florida and UW-Whitewater on Wednesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. and will also feature appearances by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Carroll University (WI), Rhodes College (TN), Grinnell College (IA), Birmingham Southern College (AL), and Centre College (KY).

Tickets to all March games at Blue Wahoos Stadium are available at BlueWahoos.com with single game and full day passes available.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos begin their 2022 season on Friday, April 8 as they welcome the Biloxi Shuckers to Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Pictured: The Tate High Aggies shut out Choctaw last season at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Photos by Laura Glodfelter and Pensacola Blue Wahoos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.