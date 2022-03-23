State Champion Tate High Cheerleaders Honored By School Board

Tuesday night, the Escambia County School Board recognized the Tate High School cheerleaders for winning 2022 FHSAA Small Varsity competitive cheerleading championship.

“These young ladies give tirelessly of their time to practice multiple times a week during the summer and daily once school begins,” Principal Laura Touchstone (pictured left) told the school board. “Not only do they cheer competitively, but also at football and basketball games. In addition, they host several Little Aggies Camps and volunteer in the community throughout the year.”

“While participating in all of these activities, these ladies stay committed to their academic success,” Touchstone noted. “They are currently the sport with the highest GPA on campus.”

Tate cheerleading coach Morgan White thanked the board for honoring her “amazing cheerleaders”.

“Thank you to our family and friends who have stuck out this season through the good and bad times, supported our vision, and financed this passion,” White told the school board. “And most importantly, we would like to thank God for giving us an ability to cheer, as without Him none of this would be possible.

Their competitive season began in November at the Aggie Cheer Classic where they earned first place in game day, first place in traditional and grand champions. In December at the UCA Nationals qualifier in Tampa, the team earned first place out of 16 teams and a bid to the UCA Nationals.

At the Chipley Tiger Cheer Challenge, they won place game day, first place traditional, best choreography, best stunts, and grand champions of the competition, qualifying the team for regionals.

At regionals, the Aggies scored high enough to skip semi finals and proceed straight to finals at the FHSAA state competition.

Competing against the 17 top teams from across Florida, the Tate High School varsity cheerleaders brought home the state title.

At the UCA Nationals in Orlando, they competed against 108 other teams, placing 13th in the nation in the small varsity traditional division.

Members of the state championship team are:

McKenzie Alfred

Brooke Alvare

Kyndell Ammons

Kaylenia Bailey

Landry Bellard

Lanie Brown

Jaiden Bryant

Taylee Edwards

Makayla Hartley

Alexis Hudson

Erin Johnson

Ryleigh Maxwell

Paige McKinney

Lainey Patrick

Emma Romero

Alyssa Roye

Johnson, Romero and Ammons also won a state championship with White during their freshman year in 2019. This is White’s fifth year as coach.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.