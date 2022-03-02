STARBASE Pensacola Opens To Escambia County Students

March 2, 2022

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to official open STARBASE Pensacola at the National Flight Academy onboard NAS Pensacola.

STARBASE is a Department of Defense program that allows fifth grade students from Title I schools in Escambia County to have a place to learn STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related topics.

Students from Brentwood Elementary School were the first class to arrive Tuesday.

The STARBASE Pensacola director and instructors worked with Escambia County School District to develop a customized curriculum from a large offering of peer-reviewed learning opportunities in each STEM area such as Newton’s Laws and Bernoulli’s principle, robotics, coding, rocketry and 3D printing. Students will also be introduced to Computer Aided Design (CAD) to design space stations, all-terrain vehicles, and submersibles.

Additional programs will also be available at STARBASE Pensacola for students not at Title 1 schools outside of the traditional school schedule, such as during the summer. Additional details will be released on those programs.

