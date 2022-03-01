Second Suspect Charged With Theft Of Items From Barn Valued At $8,000

A second suspect has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of items from a barn near Century.

Cody Eugene McNeal, age 23 of Atmore, was charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied structure and felony grand theft. Kelsey Alanna Taylor, 25, was arrested about a week and half ago on the same charges. She was described as McNeal’s girlfriend by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor and McNeal allegedly took a 54-inch Grasshopper zero turn mower, air compressor, shop fan and a string trimmer from an Escambia County barn. The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that at no time did anyone have permission to remove items valued at $8,000 from the barn.

Taylor and the second suspect told deputies that they were given permission to remove items from the barn to replace items they already had stored in the barn that were damaged by water. Both admitted to taking the fan, string trimmer and air compressor with permission, but denied that they removed the lawnmower, according to an arrest report. At last report, the mower had not been recovered.

The air compressor and shop fan were sold for $200, the report states.

McNeil and Taylor were both released on $10,000 bonds.

Taylor was arrested in Escambia County, Alabama, and later extradited to Florida to face the charges against her. She was later released from the Escambia County (FL) jail on a $10,000 bond.