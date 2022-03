School Superintendent Tours Tate High Classrooms

Escambia County School Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith and Director of High Schools Lesa Morgan visited Tate High School Thursday.

With Principal Lara Touchstone, they toured several classrooms around the campus from algebra and forensic science to English and world history.

Smith said he was impressed and excited to see the great things going on in the classrooms.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.