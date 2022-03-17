Northview, Tate Release Football Schedules. And Yes, The Coaching Brothers Will Face Off.

The Northview Chiefs and the Tate Aggies have announced their 2022 football schedules. And, yes, the coaching brothers will face off.

It’s the first season for Rhett Summerford as the new head football coach for the Aggies. Rhett’s brother Wes is the current head football coach at Northview.

And it will be brother versus brother on September 9 when the Tate Aggies host the Northview Chiefs.

Complete schedules for both teams are below.

NorthEscambia.com photos/graphics, click to enlarge.