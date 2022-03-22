Northview Takes Early Lead, Tops Flomaton 7-5

The Northview Chiefs jumped out to a six-run lead in the first inning Monday at Hurricane Park on the way to a 7-5 win over Flomaton.

Josh Landis earned the win for the Chiefs, going four and two-thirds innings while giving up four runs on three hits. Jamarcus Jefferson took the mound in relief, going two and a third innings allowing on run on five hits while striking out four.

Kaden Odom led at the plate for Northview, going 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Landis, Ethan Collier and Trent Knighten also had hits for the Chiefs.

John Miller Steele pitched six innings for the Hurricanes, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five.

Will Smith knocked a homer for Flomaton, while Nicholas Turner and Ray Salazar led with two hits each at the plate. Caleb Silbernagel, Nolan Chavers and Wyatt Kent added one hit each.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.