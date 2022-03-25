Northview Beats Central 13-3; Tate Freshmen Beat Navarre (With Gallery)

March 25, 2022

Northview 13, Central 3

The Northview Chiefs defeated Central 13-3 Thursday night in Bratt.

Jamarkus Jefferson went 3-3 at the plate to lead the Chiefs. Trent Knighten, Josh Landis and Kaden Odom had two hits each, while Rustin Pope and Wyatt Scruggs both had one.

Cason Burkett went three innings for Northview, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two. Jefferson pitched one, allowing one run on one hits an striking out two. Ethan Collier went for two, striking out four.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Tate 8, Navarre 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate Aggie Freshmen defeated Navarre 8-1 Thursday.

Edgar Sheppard went two innings, allowing no runs, no hits and striking out five to earn the win for Tate. Trever Land, and Ozuna pitched in relief.

The Freshmen Aggies were led at the plate by Tyler Folder with two hits.

