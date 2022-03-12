Man Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Cantonment

March 12, 2022

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Cantonment, and it appears foul play is involved, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was reported shot about 12:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of Pine Forest Road, just south of Roberts Road.

The investigation is continuing. So far, there are no known suspects, according to ECSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 