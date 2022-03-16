Late ‘Matriarch’ Of Century, Ruth Paige, Honored; The Nurse Midwife Delivered Over 2,000 Babies

The Century Town Council Tuesday night honored the “matriarch” of the town with a proclamation.

Ruth Paige passed away this month at age 100.

According to the proclamation, “Mama Ruth” was the nurse midwife for Century and surrounding areas for over 70 years and is credited with delivering over 2,000 babies “of all ethnicities”.

“She is gone from this world yet will forever be etched in the hearts of Centurions,” the proclamation from Mayor Ben Boutwell stated.