Jay Tops Northview 5-3

March 12, 2022

The Jay Royals edged the Northview Chiefs 5-3 Friday in Bratt.

Andrew Diamond earned the win for Jay, going one inning, allowing no runs, no hits and striking out one.

Jamarkus Jefferson took the loss for the Chiefs. He gave up three runs on three hits in one inning while striking out two. Josh Landis went for six, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out two.

Luke Bridges went 2-3 at the plate to lead the varsity Chiefs. Jefferson, Kaden Odom, Josh Landis and Ethan Collier had one hit each.

Diamond, Ethan McDonald, Nathan Smarr, Cole Dunsford and Hayden Morris had one hit each for Jay.

Photos: Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, TOP sports 

 